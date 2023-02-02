The coldest wind chills in decades will thrash New England as 8 deaths are now linked to an ice storm in the South

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following counties, Itawamba, Lee and Monroe. * WHEN...Until 1030 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 524 PM CST, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain in the advisory area. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Tupelo, Fulton, Tombigbee State Park, Shannon, Plantersville, Smithville, Tremont, Evergreen, New Salem, Nettleton, Jacinto, Abney, Cardsville, Tilden, Dorsey, Richmond, Ballardsville, Turon, Mooreville and Cadamy. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&