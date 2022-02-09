The city of Tupelo has started knocking down old businesses and homes

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Tupelo is knocking down old buildings and homes.
It started on Friday, Feb. 4 with the former Las Margaritas restaurant, and there are more to come.
A home on Bogan Drive was demolished Wednesday morning, Feb. 9.
The mission of the city’s code enforcement division is to help keep property values up and neighborhoods vibrant.
Development Services Director Tanner Newman said for the mission to be successful, his department will need continued support from property owners and residents.
"The city does not demolish a property unless it is not up to the current building code,” he said. “And once the city gets to the point of actually conducting that demolition, we work with the property owner for months, if not years, to try get that property back up to code.”
Newman said the city allocated $1.4 million this year just for blight removal.
"The city is now looking at what's next. We want to ensure that the hard work and dedication of the leaders before us is continued to move forward and that we build on the success that they've had.”
Newman said the city has a list of immediate upcoming demolitions and plans to get those done as soon as possible.