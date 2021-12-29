'The Book of Boba Fett' plunges into the warm sands of 'Star Wars' nostalgia

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following counties, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lee, Pontotoc and Yalobusha. * WHEN...Until noon CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 900 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 3.5 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen over portions of Yalobusha and Calhoun counties. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Tupelo, Houston, Verona, Okolona, Bruce, Calhoun City, Shannon, Vardaman, Plantersville, Derma, Coffeeville, Pittsboro, Pyland, Houlka, Troy, New Houlka, Algoma, Big Creek, Reid and Loyd. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&