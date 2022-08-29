The Balconies at Davis Wade Stadium to debut with Memphis game

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State opens the 2022 college football season at home versus Memphis.
This will also be the debut of The Balconies at Davis Wade Stadium.
The balconies are located on each end of the westside upper deck.
According to MSU, “The Balconies at Davis Wade Stadium will provide occupants with what will essentially serve as an in-venue extension of a tailgating scene.”
Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs Rhett Hobart said there are 22 balconies. He described the balconies as outdoor loge boxes and party deck spaces.
The balconies are very similar to the booths found along the outfield wall of Dudy Noble Field.
"It's a great view now for an area that's usually pretty hard to sell from a ticketing standpoint," Hobart said of the upper deck.
The balconies quickly sold out soon after their announcement in June.
"They are all shaded,” Hobart said. “The upper deck has a permanent shading structure. All the lower decks have a moveable shade structure you can open or close based on your need on a game day."
The game begins at 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU.