THC products disguised as popular candy worries police and parents

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- Tupelo police chief John Quaka is warning people of deceptive THC products packaged to look like popular candy.
"There are cookies and candy that contain THC to some level, and they're packaged like items you would buy in a grocery store, or in a convenience store," says Quaka. "They're very attractive-looking."
Chief Quaka says these products have sent young people to the hospital. One parent says her child was sent to the emergency room after ingesting one of these products at school.
Green Magnolia Dispensary owner Dr. Joe Kea says that these products are dangerous because they are unregulated. He says new regulation laws for THC and CDB products could help solve this issue.