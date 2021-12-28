You are the owner of this article.
Texas Tech tames Bulldogs in Liberty Bowl

  • Updated
  • 0
Liberty Bowl - Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

2021 Liberty Bowl: Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders. Credits: AutoZone Liberty Bowl Classic, Mississippi State University, Texas Tech Red Raiders.

MEMPHIS, Miss. (WTVA) -- Texas Tech scored 24 unanswered points and defeated their former head coach Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs 34 to 7. 

