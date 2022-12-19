Texas company dismissed lawsuit against United Furniture

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A Texas transportation provider dismissed its lawsuit against United Furniture.
DFW Linq Transport dropped the lawsuit against United Furniture, Wells Fargo, Focus Management and Security Associates on Thursday.
This is the same company that accused United Furniture of breaching its contract.
The company claimed United Furniture collected more than $75,000 worth of copper from Southwire in Denton, Texas.
The copper was supposed to go to Southwire in Starkville but United Furniture abruptly shut down on Nov. 21.
The company has since regained the materials.