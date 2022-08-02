 Skip to main content
Terberg Taylor Americas Group locating facility in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Terberg Taylor Americas Group is locating a manufacturing facility in Lowndes County.

The project will create 90 jobs.

Terberg Taylor Americas Group is constructing a specialty hauling vehicle facility as a joint venture between Taylor Group of Companies of Louisville, Mississippi, and Royal Terberg Group of the Netherlands.

The joint venture will establish a factory in the state and build up a distribution network for the sales, after sales and rental of the Terberg models of terminal tractors.

The facility will be built as a scalable design so that it may continually meet production demands. The first terminal tractor is expected to be built in the third quarter of 2023.

