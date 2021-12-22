Tennessee chase ended in Tippah County

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - A chase that began Tuesday in Hardin County, Tennessee, ended in Tippah County, Mississippi.
According to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office, the pursued vehicle tried to travel down a wooded trail in Tippah County and got stuck.
A woman was arrested there and man fled but was captured a short time later.
Both suspects were taken to the jail in Alcorn County. The sheriff’s office did not identify them.
According to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was wanted in south Mississippi for her alleged involvement in a shooting.
Alcorn County borders Tippah County to the east and Hardin County borders Alcorn County to the northeast.