Temporary sculptures brighten up Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - If you are in Starkville, you may notice a few new, brightly-colored art pieces on display around the city.
For six months, the four thought-provoking pieces of art will be up for people to view.
You can find the sculptures by City Hall, Commodore Bob's, Fire Station Park, and the Hub.
The artist behind the abstract work is Winona-native Earl Dismuke.
He hopes by placing these pieces outside, it will help more people see the joy in art.
“Not everybody feels comfortable going into a museum or a gallery," explained Dismuke, "but if you can put art in public spaces, that opens up new doors for people and opportunities to create a dialogue that might not be there before.”
The sculptures are temporary but are for sale. If any are bought, it could be a permanent attraction in Starkville.
If you are interested in learning more about Dismuke or his artwork, you can check out his website. Click here to view his website.