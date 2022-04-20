Teens killed in overnight wreck in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Two people died Tuesday night in Lowndes County after a wreck along Highway 45 North, according to Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. just south of Hank's BBQ. The wreck involved three vehicles.
The coroner later identified the victims as Donavan Normandin, 19, of Columbus, and his passenger Samantha Ward, 17, of Millport, Alabama.
He said they were southbound, crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with an SUV.
The Amory Police Department confirmed one of its school resource officers was involved in the crash.
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the collision caused the SUV to collide with the third vehicle.
The drivers of the two other vehicles involved were both transported to the hospital in Columbus for moderate injuries, according to MHP.