 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Teens charged with felonies after party in Saltillo

  • Updated
  • 0
Christopher Tate, Coy Harris and James Long

(L-R): Christopher Tate, Coy Harris and James Long. Source: Lee County Sheriff's Department.

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Three teenagers face charges for allegedly shooting at someone at a party in Saltillo.

Saltillo Police Chief Rusty Haynes confirmed the arrests of Christopher Tate, 14; Coy Harris, 15; and James Long, 17.

They face charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and will be charged as adults, Haynes confirmed. All are out on bonds.

The party happened on Friday and was not a school function, Saltillo High School Principal Casey Dye stated.

Little else is known about what exactly happened.

Read More - Saltillo principal issues statement about threats

Recommended for you