Teens charged with felonies after party in Saltillo

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Three teenagers face charges for allegedly shooting at someone at a party in Saltillo.
Saltillo Police Chief Rusty Haynes confirmed the arrests of Christopher Tate, 14; Coy Harris, 15; and James Long, 17.
They face charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and will be charged as adults, Haynes confirmed. All are out on bonds.
The party happened on Friday and was not a school function, Saltillo High School Principal Casey Dye stated.
Little else is known about what exactly happened.
Read More - Saltillo principal issues statement about threats