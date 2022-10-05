Teens arrested for threatening videos in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Two former Louisville High School students face criminal charges after police said they made threatening videos.
Police said the teenagers, who had already been expelled, made comments voicing retribution for a fight that happened on campus Tuesday morning between two gangs.
They also recorded themselves showing off a handgun. Video of the two teenagers spread across social media.
One video was recorded on campus even though the teenagers were not allowed there.
Louisville Municipal School Superintendent Dr. David Luke said an adult went to the school for other reasons and the two teenagers went along.
Luke said the adult did not know the teenagers made a video while on campus.
Louisville Police officers arrested them. They face charges of making terrorist threats.