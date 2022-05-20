 Skip to main content
Teenagers arrested for Thursday evening shooting in Myrtle

Dilan Matthews, Landon Gadd

(L-R): Landon Gadd, Dilan Matthews, Source: Union County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Two teenagers are in custody for a Thursday night shooting in Union County.

Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said the incident happened at approximately 10:00 along Highway 178 in Myrtle.

He identified the suspects as Landon Gadd, 17, of Hickory Flat, and Dilan Matthews, 17, of Ashland.

The suspects pursued another vehicle, the sheriff said. Four people occupied the second vehicle.

A suspect shot toward the second vehicle, the sheriff said. One person in the second vehicle was wounded and later treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff said investigators are still working to develop a motive.

Both teenagers are charged with attempted murder and attempted aggravated assault.

