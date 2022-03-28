Teenagers arrested for Ackerman murder

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WTVA) - A 16-year-old and a 14-year-old are in custody for the murder of an 18-year-old in Choctaw County.
According to a news release from the Ackerman Police Department, an 18-year-old was shot Sunday afternoon at the Milwood Apartments.
The shooting victim was taken to the hospital and later died. Ackerman Police Chief Tim Cook later identified the shooting victim as Darrius Kennedy, 18.
Cook said the shooting stemmed from an argument, and the two suspects face first-degree murder.