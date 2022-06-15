Teenager shot in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- A teenager is in the hospital after a possible shooting in Tupelo.
Tupelo Police Major Charles McDougald says they were notified around 7 p.m. Wednesday that a 13-year old boy was taken to the North Mississippi Medical Center's emergency room with possible gunshot wound.
McDougald says the victim is in stable condition.
He adds that preliminary information indicates this shooting may have happened in the Lumpkin Street area.
Police aren't releasing any other information at this time.
If you have any information, contact TPD at 662-841-6491, tpdrecords@tupeloms.gov or Crimestoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS.