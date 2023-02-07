Teenager murdered in Grenada

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - A teenager was fatally shot Monday evening in Grenada.
According to Grenada Police Chief George Douglas, the shooting happened at approximately 10:44 near the West Pearl Street apartments.
An ambulance transported the 17-year-old shooting victim to the hospital in Jackson where he was pronounced dead. Police identified the victim as Jarkelvion Carter.
The death is under investigation as a murder.
Police ask anyone with information to call the police tips line at 662-227-TIPS or 662-226-1211.