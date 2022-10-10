 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Teenager killed, another injured in ATV wreck in Carroll County

  • Updated
  • 0
wreck, crash

Credit: MGN

CARROLLTON, Miss. (WTVA) - An ATV wreck in Carroll County killed one teenager and seriously injured a second.

Carroll County Coroner Mark Stiles said the wreck happened on Friday, Oct. 7 at approximately 2:40 p.m. on County Road 286.

The deceased victim, 17-year-old Leah Fielder, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the coroner said.

Open this link to view her obituary.

The other victim, Kaycie Clements, was airlifted to a hospital and later underwent surgery.

Stiles said it appears they lost control of the ATV and it turned over.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you