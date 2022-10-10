Teenager killed, another injured in ATV wreck in Carroll County

CARROLLTON, Miss. (WTVA) - An ATV wreck in Carroll County killed one teenager and seriously injured a second.
Carroll County Coroner Mark Stiles said the wreck happened on Friday, Oct. 7 at approximately 2:40 p.m. on County Road 286.
The deceased victim, 17-year-old Leah Fielder, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the coroner said.
Open this link to view her obituary.
The other victim, Kaycie Clements, was airlifted to a hospital and later underwent surgery.
Stiles said it appears they lost control of the ATV and it turned over.