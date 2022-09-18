Teenager found shot to death in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford confirmed to WTVA that law enforcement in Pontotoc County are investigating a fatal Saturday night shooting.
According to Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford 17 year old Matthew Westmoreland was found shot to death in the front yard of his home on Morris Lane.
Coroner Kim Bedford pronounced him dead at 9:30 pm.
His body will be sent to Pearl for an autopsy.
Law enforcement made an arrest but did not release any names.
This is a developing story.