Teenager arrested for Theron Nichols shooting denied bond

  • Updated
Alijah Richey

Alijah Richey, Source: Tupelo Police Department.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The teenager arrested in connection to a shooting at Theron Nichols Park was denied a bond during a court appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

According to the Tupelo Police Department, 18-year-old Alijah Richey is charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a motor vehicle.

The incident happened Monday evening. Officers found a teenage gunshot victim. A bullet grazed another teenager.

Richey was one of two individuals police detained. The second individual is a juvenile, according to police. Police did not identify the juvenile.

