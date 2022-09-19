Teenager arrested for shooting death of another teenager in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities arrested a teenager for the weekend shooting death of another teenager in Pontotoc County.
The incident happened Saturday night, Sept. 17.
Matthew Westmoreland, 17, was found shot to death in the front yard of his home on Morris Lane in the Toccopola community.
Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford said she pronounced him dead at 9:30. An autopsy will be performed.
Dalton Wages, 17, is accused of shooting Westmoreland and is charged with murder.
Sheriff Leo Mask said the pair knew each other and got into a fight for some unknown reason.
Mask said Wages’ parents brought their son to the jail to surrender.
Wages is being charged as an adult, the sheriff said. He received a $200,000 bond.