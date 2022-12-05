Teenager arrested for Alcorn County shooting

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office released more information about a weekend shooting.
Deputies received the report early afternoon Saturday, Dec. 3 and responded to a house on Highway 2.
Deputies found a shooting victim, 43-year-old Jason Parrish, who was transported to the hospital in Tupelo and later released.
The sheriff’s office identified the alleged shooter as 18-year-old David Burress.
The teenager allegedly left the area, called law enforcement and surrendered himself.
Investigators charged him with aggravated assault. The sheriff's office did not provide a motive.