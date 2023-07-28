Teen sentenced for shooting at Starkville park

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — A teenager got 30 years in prison Friday after entering a guilty plea for a drive-by shooting at McKee Park in Starkville.
Antonio Roland was one of five teenagers arrested following the 2021 shooting.
District Attorney Scott Colom said a witness named Roland as the person who fired several rounds from a car toward the park while someone else was driving.
No one was hurt in the shooting, which prosecutors said was triggered by betting over a basketball game.
Colom added the plea and sentence for this crime led the state to dismiss a 2021 armed robbery charge in Lowndes County that Roland faced.