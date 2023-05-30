Teen reported missing from Yalobusha County

COFFEEVILLE, Miss. - (WTVA) Law enforcement needs your help finding a missing teenager from Yalobusha County.
Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch says they are searching for Quintasia Winters, 17.
He says someone last saw Winters on Brower Road in Coffeeville on Thursday, May 25.
Winters is 5'5 tall, approximately 110 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
The sheriff believes she could be in the Grenada area.
The Yalobusha County Sheriff encourages anyone with information to contact their office at 662-473-1294 then press option 2.