Teen pleads guilty in Michigan high school shooting that killed 4 students

A teen accused of killing four students and wounding seven others at a Michigan high school last year pleaded guilty Monday to murder charges.
Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to all 24 charges against him -- including one count of terrorism causing death and four counts of first-degree murder -- for fatally shooting four students at Oxford High School on November 30.
The 16-year-old wore an orange jumpsuit and a medical mask pulled down below his chin Monday in an Oakland County court. He answered "yes" when asked if he killed each slain victim -- all identified by name.
Crumbley also confirmed that on the day of the mass shooting, he got a gun from an unlocked container in his home, hid it in his backpack and pulled it out of his bag in a bathroom before opening fire on his schoolmates.
The teen faces up to life in prison without parole on several of the charges. His parents, who have pleaded not guilty to related charges, are scheduled to be tried in January.
Since the Oxford High School tragedy in November, more than 70 shootings have taken place at schools across the country.
After Monday's hearing -- as yet another campus shooting was unfolding in St. Louis -- the top prosecutor in the Oxford High School case was asked how her office's experience in the Crumbley litigation could inform efforts to stem the nation's gun violence scourge.
"It's not just about sharing with other departments. Gun violence is preventable, that's what I've learned. And the fact that there is another school shooting does not surprise me -- which is horrific," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said.
"We need to keep the public and inform the public ... on how we can prevent gun violence. It is preventable, and we should never ever allow that to be something we just should have to live with."
Insanity defense gets withdrawn
Crumbley, who was 15 at the time of the Oxford school shooting, previously had pleaded not guilty to the charges but changed his plea at the hearing in Oakland County Circuit Court.
His defense team previously had filed a notice of an insanity defense for the teen but ultimately decided a guilty plea was in his best interest, attorney Paulette Michel Loftin said Monday.
"Originally, we filed a notice of insanity and based on the conversations that we've had and a review of the discovery. We felt it appropriate to withdraw that and have him plead guilty today," Loftin said.
After Crumbley's guilty plea Monday, state Judge Kwamé Rowe scheduled a hearing for February 9 and said he will set a sentencing date after that, allowing victims' families to speak at the sentencing hearing.
Crumbley's parents face involuntary manslaughter charges
The teen's parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, have each been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter related to the shooting after prosecutors accused them of giving their son easy access to a gun and ignoring signs that he was a threat before the shooting.
James Crumbley purchased the gun used in the shooting just four days before the deadly attack, prosecutors have said.
But prosecutors allege Jennifer and James Crumbley played "a much larger role than just buying their son a gun."
The parents have pleaded not guilty, and their attorneys have argued in court documents the charges have no legal justification and the couple should not be held responsible for the killings their son was accused of committing.
The trial for the parents was initially scheduled to begin Monday but was postponed last month to start in January.
Jennifer and James Crumbley remain in custody at a county jail. There is a no-contact order barring Ethan Crumbley from speaking to his parents.
It's possible the teen may be called as a witness in his parents' case, his attorney Loftin said.
Students used lessons learned from active shooter drills
During the teen's arraignment, prosecutors said Ethan Crumbley "methodically and deliberately" walking the hallways, aiming a gun at students and firing at close range.
Students and teachers relied on tactics they'd learned in active shooter drills to protect themselves.
When the gunfire erupted, frightened students barricaded doors, turned off the lights, and called for help. Some of the children armed themselves with scissors in case they needed to fight back.
Four students died that day: Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Tate Myre, 16; Hana St. Juliana, 14; and Justin Shilling, 17. Six other students and one teacher were injured.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.