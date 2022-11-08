Teen missing in Itawamba County found

Update Nov. 9, 10:42 a.m.
Embry has been located and is safe.
Original article below
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a missing teenager in Itawamba County.
According to the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department, 13-year-old Lania Embry reportedly walked away from Fairview School at approximately 3:05 p.m.
She has brown, shoulder-length hair. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 111 pounds.
Embry was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans. She was possibly seen walking along Highway 25 near C&W trailer factory.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department at 662-962-3440.