Teen in coma at burn center following Lee County house fire

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A teenage girl is being treated at the nation's largest burn center after being hurt in a house fire in the Palmetto area of Lee County.
Palmetto Old Union Fire Chief Jeff Pearson says doctors put the 17-year-old into a coma as part of her treatment at JMS Burn Center at Doctors Hospital in Augusta, Georgia.
Firefighters from three departments showed up Thursday afternoon at the home behind Palmetto Baptist Church to get the flames out.
The girl's aunt and a Dish Network installer were at the home at the time of the fire, but the chief says the two of them were not hurt.
A helicopter flew the teenage girl away from the home for medical treatment.
The fire is being investigated, but Pearson said it was definitely an accident.