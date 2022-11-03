 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Teen arrested for weekend killing in Columbus

  • Updated
  • 0
Tameron Ward

Tameron Ward

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A teenager from Columbus is charged with murder in the Sunday night shooting of a man outside his home.

Police arrested Tameron Ward, 16, of Columbus, Wednesday.

Interim Chief Doran Johnson says Ward was in an argument Sunday night and fired a gun with a stray bullet hitting Sammie Corder, 67, of Columbus.

Man shot dead outside Columbus home

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant says Corder was sitting in his sport utility vehicle outside his home on 21st Street North when he was shot.

Tags

Recommended for you