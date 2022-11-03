Teen arrested for weekend killing in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A teenager from Columbus is charged with murder in the Sunday night shooting of a man outside his home.
Police arrested Tameron Ward, 16, of Columbus, Wednesday.
Interim Chief Doran Johnson says Ward was in an argument Sunday night and fired a gun with a stray bullet hitting Sammie Corder, 67, of Columbus.
Man shot dead outside Columbus home
Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant says Corder was sitting in his sport utility vehicle outside his home on 21st Street North when he was shot.