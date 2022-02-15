 Skip to main content
Teen arrested for having gun at New Hope school

  • 0
Perry Marrow and a gun seized by law enforcement

Perry Marrow (l) and the gun seized following a fight at New Hope High School. (Lowndes County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A teenager from West Point is out of the Lowndes County jail on bond after detectives arrested him and accused him of having a gun out on a school campus.

They arrested Perry Marrow, 19, after looking at surveillance video from a February 7 fight between two girls following the West Point-New Hope basketball game.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said someone told a school resource officer about the gun while deputies were breaking up the crowd that gathered during the fight.

That gun was found inside a vehicle, which is not a crime.

But according to Hawkins, the camera made it clear Marrow committed a felony by taking the weapon out of the vehicle and waving it.

Detectives arrested Marrow Friday, and he got out of jail on a $5,000 bond.

