Teen arrested for Dollar General robbery in Lee County

  • Updated
Jacob Hawkins

Jacob Hawkins, Source: Lee County Sheriff's Department.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo teenager is accused of robbing a Dollar General store on Sunday, May 8.

According to a news release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened at the store on County Road 931, which is in the Auburn community.

Deputies were told a man approached the cash register, showed a note demanding money and issued a threat if his demands were not met.

The cashier ran to the back of the store and called 911.

The man left the store. Investigators said the man left in a white, two-door sedan

About two hours later, deputies stopped a car matching the description.

The driver, 19-year-old Jacob Hawkins, was arrested and charged with robbery.

