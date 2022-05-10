Teen arrested for Dollar General robbery in Lee County

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo teenager is accused of robbing a Dollar General store on Sunday, May 8.
According to a news release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened at the store on County Road 931, which is in the Auburn community.
Deputies were told a man approached the cash register, showed a note demanding money and issued a threat if his demands were not met.
The cashier ran to the back of the store and called 911.
The man left the store. Investigators said the man left in a white, two-door sedan
About two hours later, deputies stopped a car matching the description.
The driver, 19-year-old Jacob Hawkins, was arrested and charged with robbery.