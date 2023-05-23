Teen armed with AR15 and magazine arrested in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss (WTVA) -- Columbus police say a 16-year-old, armed with an AR15 rifle and an 80-round-capacity magazine, is now in custody.
Police arrested the teen Tuesday night and charged him with a minor in possession of a firearm.
The gun is now in the hands of police.
Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry says the newly-formed V.I.P.E.R unit made the arrest just before dark Tuesday night.
“This is what this new team is great at doing,” Chief Daughtry said late Tuesday.
“There were patrolling areas where concerned citizens contacted us about possible criminal activity. The VIPER team drove up on five subjects. When the team started talking to these persons, the armed 16-year-old ran, but we caught him. He is behind bars at Juvenile Detention and has lost his gun forever if convicted. We will hold it until that time,” Chief Daughtry added.
V.I.P.E.R. stands for Violent Immediate Police Emergency Response, according to the Chief.
“Tonight’s incident was in the 16th Street and 9th Avenue North area,” the Chief said. “We know where the high crime areas are, and we are coming for the criminals. The days of criminals victimizing citizens are ending. These officers have one responsibility, and they know where to patrol at what times of the day,” Chief Daughtry added.
Anyone concerned about crime in particular areas can call 911 or use the free anonymous P3 app for smartphones.