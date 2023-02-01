Team Coverage of Winter Weather Wednesday Morning

UNION, County (WTVA) - A winter weather advisory was in affect this morning until 12:00 p.m. today. The winter weather made road conditions dangerous, so we had a team coverage to monitor road conditions.
Roads appeared to be clear on the drive to New Albany but we do advise drivers to still watch their speed. Even though we did not see ice or puddles they can still be hidden.
Make sure to watch out for branches with ice on them as well. They can tend to break and ruin cars and more.
We do advise people to bundle up in their coats, hats, scarves, and gloves. With the wind blowing just a little it makes the cold a little bit harsher.
