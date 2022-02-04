Tate County fugitive still sought 23 years later; FBI releases new wanted poster

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The FBI released a new wanted poster for a fugitive who is wanted for a 1998 crime in Tate County.
The poster shows an image of what William Willingham may look like as an older man.
He’s wanted for kidnapping and rape.
According to the FBI, he allegedly tied up his girlfriend, then raped her daughter on Dec. 22, 1998. He then fled.
A grand jury indicted him several months later.
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to his arrest.
Anyone with information can call a local FBI office. The phone number for the FBI’s office in Jackson is 601-948-5000.