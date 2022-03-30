Taste of Tupelo returning Thursday after two years

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 77 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES

IN EAST ARKANSAS

CLAY                  CRAIGHEAD             CRITTENDEN
CROSS                 GREENE                LEE
MISSISSIPPI           PHILLIPS              POINSETT
ST. FRANCIS

IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES

IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI

ALCORN                BENTON                CALHOUN
CHICKASAW             COAHOMA               DESOTO
ITAWAMBA              LAFAYETTE             LEE
MARSHALL              MONROE                PANOLA
PONTOTOC              PRENTISS              QUITMAN
TALLAHATCHIE          TATE                  TIPPAH
TISHOMINGO            TUNICA                UNION
YALOBUSHA

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

DUNKLIN               PEMISCOT

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 21 COUNTIES

IN WEST TENNESSEE

BENTON                CARROLL               CHESTER
CROCKETT              DECATUR               DYER
FAYETTE               GIBSON                HARDEMAN
HARDIN                HAYWOOD               HENDERSON
HENRY                 LAKE                  LAUDERDALE
MADISON               MCNAIRY               OBION
SHELBY                TIPTON                WEAKLEY

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, ALAMO, AMORY, ASHLAND,
BARTLETT, BATESVILLE, BLYTHEVILLE, BOLIVAR, BOONEVILLE,
BROWNSVILLE, BRUCE, CALHOUN CITY, CAMDEN, CARUTHERSVILLE,
CHARLESTON, CLARKSDALE, COFFEEVILLE, COLLIERVILLE, CORINTH,
CORNING, COVINGTON, DECATURVILLE, DRESDEN, DYERSBURG,
FORREST CITY, FULTON, GERMANTOWN, HARRISBURG, HELENA, HENDERSON,
HOLLY SPRINGS, HOUSTON, HUMBOLDT, HUNTINGDON, IUKA, JACKSON,
JONESBORO, KENNETT, LEXINGTON, MARIANNA, MARKS, MARTIN, MEMPHIS,
MILAN, MILLINGTON, NEW ALBANY, OAKLAND, OKOLONA, OLIVE BRANCH,
OXFORD, PARAGOULD, PARIS, PARSONS, PIGGOTT, PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS,
RIPLEY TN, SAVANNAH, SELMER, SENATOBIA, SOMERVILLE, SOUTHAVEN,
TIPTONVILLE, TUNICA, TUPELO, UNION CITY, WATER VALLEY,
WEST HELENA, WEST MEMPHIS, AND WYNNE.

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Through 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles on east west oriented
roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...localized blowing dust around freshly
plowed fields may also result in diminished visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

&&

Taste of Tupelo returning Thursday after two years

  • Updated
  • 0
2022 Taste of Tupelo graphic

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - There's a wonderful chance for you to see what Tupelo has to offer.

The Taste of Tupelo is coming back to the Bancorpsouth Arena Thursday after missing the last two years due to COVID-19.

In addition to local restaurants and caterers, the Taste of Tupelo will feature exhibitors from various industries including healthcare, banking, manufacturing and more.

Judd Wilson, the vice president of the Chamber of Commerce for the Community Development Foundation (CDF) said this is an opportunity for Tupelo to showcase more than 100 small businesses and 42 restaurants.

This year’s event will feature more restaurants than ever before.

Open this link to view a list of restaurants.

"It allows people to come to the arena and sort of see our business community under one roof,” Wilson said. “It allows them also to take a taste from different restaurants that are there."

Online ticket sales have ended. Stop by the CDF office to purchase and pick up tickets. The address is 398 East Main Street.

Video coming soon.

