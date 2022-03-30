Taste of Tupelo returning Thursday after two years

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - There's a wonderful chance for you to see what Tupelo has to offer.
The Taste of Tupelo is coming back to the Bancorpsouth Arena Thursday after missing the last two years due to COVID-19.
In addition to local restaurants and caterers, the Taste of Tupelo will feature exhibitors from various industries including healthcare, banking, manufacturing and more.
Judd Wilson, the vice president of the Chamber of Commerce for the Community Development Foundation (CDF) said this is an opportunity for Tupelo to showcase more than 100 small businesses and 42 restaurants.
This year’s event will feature more restaurants than ever before.
Open this link to view a list of restaurants.
"It allows people to come to the arena and sort of see our business community under one roof,” Wilson said. “It allows them also to take a taste from different restaurants that are there."
Online ticket sales have ended. Stop by the CDF office to purchase and pick up tickets. The address is 398 East Main Street.
