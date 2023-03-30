"Taste of Tupelo" brings in sell out crowd

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Taste of Tupelo was held Thursday night.
The annual event brings dozens of local restaurants and businesses together to show people what Tupelo has to offer.
The event sold out faster than ever this year.
1, 600 tickets were sold.
It wasn’t just about the food. Nonprofits also set up at the event to raise awareness for their cause.
The Red Cross already planned to be there before last week's tornadoes. This event gave them another opportunity to gather donations for storm victims.
K.C. Grist is the Executive Director for the Northeast Mississippi branch of the American Red Cross. She has high hopes for their tornado relief offerts.
“We expect the Red Cross to expend over $4 million on this relief and so anything we can do to raise that money and take care of everybody we really appreciate it,” Grist said.
If you missed today’s events you can still donate to the Red Cross. They are hosting an online silent auction from Thursday till Saturday March 31st at 7 P.M.