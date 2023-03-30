 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 1 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

"Taste of Tupelo" brings in sell out crowd

  • Updated
  • 0

The sell-out event showcases local restaurants and businesses, to show what Tupelo has to offer.

"Taste of Tupelo" brings in sell out crowd

People attending the "Taste of Tupelo" event Thursday night.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Taste of Tupelo was held Thursday night.

The annual event brings dozens of local restaurants and businesses together to show people what Tupelo has to offer.

The event sold out faster than ever this year.

1, 600 tickets were sold.

It wasn’t just about the food. Nonprofits also set up at the event to raise awareness for their cause.

The Red Cross already planned to be there before last week's tornadoes. This event gave them another opportunity to gather donations for storm victims.

K.C. Grist is the Executive Director for the Northeast Mississippi branch of the American Red Cross. She has high hopes for their tornado relief offerts.

“We expect the Red Cross to expend over $4 million on this relief and so anything we can do to raise that money and take care of everybody we really appreciate it,” Grist said.

If you missed today’s events you can still donate to the Red Cross. They are hosting an online silent auction from Thursday till Saturday March 31st at 7 P.M.

Bid here.

Tags

News/Sports Reporter

Sami Roebuck is from Spring Hill, Tennessee. She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee.

Recommended for you