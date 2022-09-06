Tangerine Hotel being built in rural Lowndes County

CRAWFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Construction is underway on the Tangerine Hotel in Lowndes County.
The 18-room hotel is being built next to the former East Oktibbeha County High School on Moor High Road in Crawford.
The school closed in 2015 and the building has remained vacant since then.
When it’s complete, the hotel will contain a bar, an outdoor kitchen and patio and an event center.
Parts of the old school building will be used to host events.
Unlike most hotels, the Tangerine Hotel is being built in a very rural part of the county.
The site is approximately 10 miles southeast of Starkville and approximately 20 miles southwest of Columbus.
Event specialist Gabby Morgan said the hotel will be great for Mississippi State gameday weekends.
The hotel is scheduled to open in November 2023.