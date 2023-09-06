Takeaways from the first Fulton County hearing on the Trump election subversion case

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAFAYETTE...CHICKASAW...NORTHEASTERN CALHOUN... PONTOTOC...UNION...ITAWAMBA...LEE...SOUTHEASTERN TIPPAH... NORTHWESTERN MONROE...SOUTHWESTERN TISHOMINGO AND PRENTISS COUNTIES... At 705 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Jumpertown to near Blair to Houlka, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Tupelo, Booneville, New Albany, Amory, Pontotoc, Aberdeen, Fulton, Houston, Baldwyn, Verona, Okolona, Trace State Park, Tombigbee State Park, Saltillo, Guntown, Shannon, Plantersville, Mantachie, Ecru and Jumpertown. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH