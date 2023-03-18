Suspects accused of kidnapping Lee County children back in MS

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The trio accused of kidnapping three Lee County children are back in Mississippi.
Law enforcement booked Douglas Mills, Vanessa Cox and Sheila Hood in the Lee County Jail on Friday night.
Mills is facing home invasion and kidnapping charges. Cox and Hood each face a kidnapping charge.
All three are from Kentucky. They are accused of kidnapping Mills’ grandchildren from their mother in Lee County earlier this month.
Stay with WTVA 9 News as we learn when Mills, Cox and Hood will go before a judge.