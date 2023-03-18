 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 29 degrees expected. For the second Freeze Warning,
sub-freezing temperatures as low as 21 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, Southeast Missouri and West
Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, now until 9 AM CDT
Saturday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 10 PM Saturday to
11 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Suspects accused of kidnapping Lee County children back in MS

  • 0
Douglas Mills, Shelia Hood, Vanessa Cox

(L-R): Douglas Mills, Shelia Hood, Vanessa Cox. Source: Campbell County (TN) Sheriff's Office.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The trio accused of kidnapping three Lee County children are back in Mississippi. 

Law enforcement booked Douglas Mills, Vanessa Cox and Sheila Hood in the Lee County Jail on Friday night. 

Mills is facing home invasion and kidnapping charges. Cox and Hood each face a kidnapping charge. 

All three are from Kentucky. They are accused of kidnapping Mills’ grandchildren from their mother in Lee County earlier this month.

Read More - Kentucky man, others accused of kidnapping grandchildren in Lee County

Stay with WTVA 9 News as we learn when Mills, Cox and Hood will go before a judge. 

