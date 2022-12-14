 Skip to main content
Suspect wanted for Lowndes County murder

Bobby Childs Jr.

Bobby Childs Jr.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A murder suspect is on the run in Lowndes County.

Bobby Childs Jr. is accused of fatally shooting Julius Wilson, 55, of Columbus, Tuesday night.

According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at approximately 9:40 at an apartment on Jess Lyons Road in Columbus.

Lowndes County Fatal Shooting - Wednesday, December 14

Fatal shooting along Jess Lyons Road in Lowndes County, Mississippi. Photo Date: Dec. 13, 2022.

Deputies responded and found the victim with a gunshot wound to his face and chest.

Witnesses claimed Childs had argued with a woman at the apartment and a kid living there called Wilson, a family member, who drove to the apartment.

The two argued and Childs allegedly shot Wilson.

According to the sheriff’s office, Childs left the scene driving a gold or gray 2002 Ford Crown Victoria with a Mississippi license plate: LTG 5103

Neither man lived at the apartment, according to the sheriff’s office; however, Childs stayed with a girl there for several days.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said Wilson’s niece lived at the apartment.

An autopsy will be performed.

