TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police have identified one of the suspects wanted for allegedly scamming someone out of $15,000 in Tupelo.

Police in Tupelo, Olive Branch and Corinth identified the suspect as Harold Dykes who is wanted for false pretense.

Tupelo police said the crime happened on May 3 when he and a woman allegedly approached the victim in the parking lot of Ollie's Bargain Outlet on Barnes Crossing Road.

