Suspect wanted after Dollar General robbery in Lowndes County

  • Updated
  • 0

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County deputies are looking for a suspect who robbed a Dollar General Monday evening.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins told WTVA the suspect entered the Dollar General off of Highway 182 East in Columbus around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022.

The suspect, wearing a mask and a hoody, then displayed a weapon, hit the clerk in the head, and stole an unknown amount of money from the cash register.

After robbing the store, the suspect left on foot in an unknown direction.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the clerk was examined by officials and was not injured in the attack.

The Sheriff also told WTVA he was working on getting a still image of the suspect caught on a security camera for help in identification.

This story is developing and will be updated as new information is released.

