Suspect returns to Oxford to face charges for fatal hit-and-run

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - One of the two men arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run is back in Oxford to face charges.
Tristan Holland, 18, of Collierville, Tennessee, was extradited back to Oxford and formally charged Thursday with accessory after the fact. He received a $25,000 bond.
He was originally arrested Sunday evening in Shelby County, Tennessee.
Holland and Seth Rokitka face charges after police said Rokitka's truck struck Walker Fielder and Blanche Williamson early Sunday morning in a parking lot behind City Hall.
Fielder later died. Williamson was seriously injured.
Rokitka faces manslaughter, DUI and leaving the scene of an accident charges.
Police said the two suspects had no prior contact with either victim before the incident nor was there a fight or confrontation.
Police said Rokitka and Holland did not render aid or call 911 even though they knew what they had just done.