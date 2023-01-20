Suspect released from hospital and arrested one week after crash in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police released information on Friday about a pursuit and vehicle crash that happened a week ago.
According to Police, an officer saw a car speeding and traveling into oncoming traffic on South Green Street shortly after noon on Thursday, Jan. 12.
The officer lost sight of the car and later found it and tried to stop the car on Cliff Gookin Boulevard. According to Police, the car stopped, then sped off and collided with an SUV.
Medics carried the SUV driver to the emergency room for non-life-threatening injuries.
Medics also carried the car driver and a passenger to the emergency room for serious injuries.
Police identified the car driver as William Shumpert, 20, of Tupelo. Officers arrested him on Thursday after he left the hospital.
Police charged him with felony fleeing and also served him a warrant for an unrelated incident. He’s being held in jail without bond.