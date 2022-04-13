Suspect in Brooklyn subway train shooting has been arrested, officials say

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 122 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN EAST ARKANSAS CLAY CRAIGHEAD CRITTENDEN CROSS GREENE LEE MISSISSIPPI PHILLIPS POINSETT ST. FRANCIS IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI ALCORN BENTON CALHOUN CHICKASAW COAHOMA DESOTO ITAWAMBA LAFAYETTE LEE MARSHALL MONROE PANOLA PONTOTOC PRENTISS QUITMAN TALLAHATCHIE TATE TIPPAH TISHOMINGO TUNICA YALOBUSHA IN NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI UNION IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI DUNKLIN PEMISCOT IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 21 COUNTIES IN WEST TENNESSEE BENTON CARROLL CHESTER CROCKETT DECATUR DYER FAYETTE GIBSON HARDEMAN HARDIN HAYWOOD HENDERSON HENRY LAKE LAUDERDALE MADISON MCNAIRY OBION SHELBY TIPTON WEAKLEY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, ALAMO, AMORY, ASHLAND, BARTLETT, BATESVILLE, BLYTHEVILLE, BOLIVAR, BOONEVILLE, BROWNSVILLE, BRUCE, CALHOUN CITY, CAMDEN, CARUTHERSVILLE, CHARLESTON, CLARKSDALE, COFFEEVILLE, COLLIERVILLE, CORINTH, CORNING, COVINGTON, DECATURVILLE, DRESDEN, DYERSBURG, FORREST CITY, FULTON, GERMANTOWN, HARRISBURG, HELENA, HENDERSON, HOLLY SPRINGS, HOUSTON, HUMBOLDT, HUNTINGDON, IUKA, JACKSON, JONESBORO, KENNETT, LEXINGTON, MARIANNA, MARKS, MARTIN, MEMPHIS, MILAN, MILLINGTON, NEW ALBANY, OAKLAND, OKOLONA, OLIVE BRANCH, OXFORD, PARAGOULD, PARIS, PARSONS, PIGGOTT, PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS, RIPLEY TN, SAVANNAH, SELMER, SENATOBIA, SOMERVILLE, SOUTHAVEN, TIPTONVILLE, TUNICA, TUPELO, UNION CITY, WATER VALLEY, WEST HELENA, WEST MEMPHIS, AND WYNNE.