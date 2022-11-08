 Skip to main content
Suspect identified after Jackson fires

Devin McLaurin wanted in connection fires in Jackson, Mississippi, on Dec. 8, 2022

Devin McLaurin is wanted in connection to several fires in Jackson, Mississippi, on Dec. 8, 2022. Source: Jackson Police Department via WLBT-TV.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Jackson Fire Department is investigating at least six overnight fires, WLBT-TV in Jackson reported Tuesday morning, Nov. 8.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said 911 calls were made between 2:30 and 4:30.

The fire occurred at the following locations:

  • Greater Bethlehem Temple Church
  • Epiphany Church at 1230 Isaiah Montgomery
  • Baseball Field on JSU Campus
  • Central Street and Dalton
  • 1101 Pascagoula Street
  • Terry Road and Cherry Street

The locations are all near the Jackson State University (JSU) campus.

Note: WLBT originally reported seven fires but later confirmed six.

