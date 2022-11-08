Suspect identified after Jackson fires

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Jackson Fire Department is investigating at least six overnight fires, WLBT-TV in Jackson reported Tuesday morning, Nov. 8.
Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said 911 calls were made between 2:30 and 4:30.
The fire occurred at the following locations:
- Greater Bethlehem Temple Church
- Epiphany Church at 1230 Isaiah Montgomery
- Baseball Field on JSU Campus
- Central Street and Dalton
- 1101 Pascagoula Street
- Terry Road and Cherry Street
The locations are all near the Jackson State University (JSU) campus.
Note: WLBT originally reported seven fires but later confirmed six.