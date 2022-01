COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus police have identified a suspect wanted in connection to an assault on Byrnes Circle.

Daniel Juan Calvin is wanted for the incident that happened on Monday, Dec. 27.

The victim was found lying in the street.

According to Police Chief Fred Shelton, a witness claimed two Black men got into an argument; one man attacked the other and fled.

Anyone with information about Calvin's whereabouts can call the Columbus Police Department.