Suspect dies in officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning in George County

police lights, shooting

Credit: MGN

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in George County.

The shooting happened at a home on Jordan Road at around 5 a.m.

It involved the George County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies went to serve a warrant to a suspect who’s accused of making terroristic threats.

Deputies said the suspect took out a weapon and showed it to deputies.

No officers were hurt. The suspect did die.

MBI is currently gathering evidence.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Producer

Kaitlyn is from Saltillo, Mississippi. She is a graduate of Saltillo High School and the University of Mississippi.

