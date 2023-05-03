Suspect dies in officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in George County.
The shooting happened at a home on Jordan Road at around 5 a.m.
It involved the George County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies went to serve a warrant to a suspect who’s accused of making terroristic threats.
Deputies said the suspect took out a weapon and showed it to deputies.
No officers were hurt. The suspect did die.
MBI is currently gathering evidence.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.