COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus police have made an arrest in connection with the May 13 murder on Waterworks Road.

Johnathan Slaughter, 20, of Macon, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Amarcus McMillen, 23.

Police also charged Slaughter with aggravated assault.

A second person was also shot that afternoon and received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.