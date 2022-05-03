Suspect arrested after body found on county road outside of Corinth

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Investigators have now arrested a 25-year-old after evidence linked him to the discovery of a body on County Road 182 on May 1, 2022.
Now, 25-year-old Courtland Alexander Bradley is charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The day after deputies found the body of 22-year-old Quantavis T. Fernando, Alcorn County investigators found evidence linking Bradley to Fernando's alleged murder.
While investigators were applying for Bradley's arrest warrant, they found that he'd been recently arrested on unrelated charges and was in the Union County Jail.
A hold was then placed on Bradley.
Alcorn County investigators had help from the Union County Sheriff's Office and the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, which led them to a vehicle allegedly used in the suspected murder.
On Tuesday, May 3, 2022, the car, a black 2013 Volkswagen Jetta, was searched and had evidence inside linking it to the crime.
After that, Bradley was taken to the Alcorn County Jail.
Right now, Bradley also has a hold for the MS Department of Corrections.
The investigation into the death of Quantavis Fernando is ongoing and other charges and arrests are still possible.