Supervisors grant raise for full-time Oktibbeha County workers

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Oktibbeha County leaders are hoping to counteract inflation with a cost-of-living raise for full-time workers.

The Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors approved a 3% raise.

County Administrator Delois Farmer said she felt the pay raise was important.

Farmer said considering inflation, she felt that it would be beneficial for the Board to consider a raise.

She commends them for seeing the need.

This pay raise directly affects Flavia Gallegous who works for the county. She is a single mother of three and the raise will help her with costs like daycare.

Board Vice President Orlando Trainer also commended the raise but wishes more could be done.

