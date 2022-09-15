Supervisors grant raise for full-time Oktibbeha County workers

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Oktibbeha County leaders are hoping to counteract inflation with a cost-of-living raise for full-time workers.
The Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors approved a 3% raise.
County Administrator Delois Farmer said she felt the pay raise was important.
Farmer said considering inflation, she felt that it would be beneficial for the Board to consider a raise.
She commends them for seeing the need.
This pay raise directly affects Flavia Gallegous who works for the county. She is a single mother of three and the raise will help her with costs like daycare.
Board Vice President Orlando Trainer also commended the raise but wishes more could be done.